Viking’s first Community Business Showcase was held on Saturday, May 13 at the Carena Complex.

A total of 44 different vendors, including 15 non-profit organizations, were on display at the showcase. Vendors had the opportunity to network with each other and interact with community members who stopped by throughout the day.

Visitors to the showcase could do everything from purchasing decor, jewellery, and books, to learning about banking options, to volunteering for a non-profit organization. All the while they could enjoy snacks, some provided by the showcase organizers and others given away as free samples from vendors.

Viking Carena Concession made a lunch of caesar salad, soup, and egg salad sandwiches.

Many vendors had special draws and