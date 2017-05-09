Word on the Street: Viking RCMP report scam and fraud

On May 1, a citizen attended the detachment to report an unknown male had left a message on her voicemail claiming to be a police officer.

He said she needed to return his call immediately and indicated she would be in some sort of trouble if she didn’t.

The caller did not leave his name nor identify what police force he represented.

Fortunately, the complainant recognized the call to be a scam and did not comply.

****

On May 2, police received a complaint of mischief at a rural location north of Viking. The complainant advised someone had driven in her field, tearing up the ground and had done the same in a neighbour’s field as well. Police have no suspects at this time.

That same morning, police received a report of a possible attempted fraud. The complainant advised she had posted information on social media regarding her lost dog and had subsequently received a phone call from an unknown male who claimed to have it but wanted money to return it.