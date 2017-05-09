Beaver District 4-H Beef Show and Sale at Tofield Arena

The Beaver District 4-H Beef Show and Sale took place May 1 at the Tofield Arena with participating clubs from Viking, Holden and Tofield for the year-end finale.



The District show takes place after each club holds their own separate Achievement Day to celebrate their work over the year and recognize those efforts.

At the District Show and Sale, the day’s schedule of events featured a weigh-in, followed by a female show in the morning.

The Cleaver Kids showed off what they had… For more see the May 9/17 Weekly Review