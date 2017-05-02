Viking and Holden 4-H hold achievement days

The Viking 4-H Beef Club held their 73rd annual Achievement Day on April 30 at the Holden Arena.

Members of the club brought their projects to the arena to be judged in the areas of Confirmation, Grooming, and Showmanship. They were also evaluated on their Judging abilities by filling out judging cards for their peers’ projects

The Holden 4-H Beef Club held their annual Achievement Day on April 29. Club members showed their 4-H projects in front of Confirmation, Grooming, and Showmanship judges.

The winners in each category were presented with various ribbons, trophies, and other prizes

