Wet weather causes hazardous conditions for bus drivers

The wet weather being experienced in Beaver County and other surrounding areas is wreaking havoc on country roads, which is a big problem for school buses.

In fact, the conditions are so bad some drivers with Battle River School Division (BRSD) have been forced to stop driving on certain roads. This means some families must bring their children to meet the bus at a different location.

“We’ve had many issues with our bus routes across our jurisdiction due to the unusual spring break-up this year,” said Brenda Johnson, Director of Transportation at BRSD.

“In an effort to ensure the safety of students, we’ve expressed our support to bus drivers who are struggling with road conditions and encouraging them to judge whether or not they should be travelling a road that is in poor condition.”

Cindy Lefsrud, who drives a school bus at Viking School, described the road conditions as “horrible.” … for more see the May 2/17 Weekly Review