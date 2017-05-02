Word on the Street: Viking RCMP report impaired driving and stolen vehicle

Just after midnight on April 24, police came upon a vehicle with its engine running parked on an approach along Highway 26 southwest of Viking.

Police conducted checks on the driver and she was found to be intoxicated. Open alcohol was also located in the vehicle.

Quartny Neskar, age 43, of Regina, SK was arrested and has been charged with impaired care and control of a motor vehicle, refusal to provide breath samples and having open liquor within easy access of the driver. She will be appearing in Vegreville Provincial Court in May.

That night, police received a complaint of an intoxicated driver in a blue Ford F150 heading northbound on Highway 36. A patrol was made however the vehicle in question was not located.

On April 24, while on patrol, police noticed a newer white Ford Mustang with two male occupants driving westbound on 51st Avenue in Viking. They observed the Mustang turn northbound onto Highway 36 without stopping at the stop sign. A traffic stop was initiated.

The Mustang briefly pulled over to the shoulder of the highway before fleeing from police.

Checks on the license plate showed the vehicle had been reported stolen a few days prior.