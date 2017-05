Viking Dance Inspirations brought the glitz and glam of Hollywood to the Kinsella Community Hall on April 28 for their recital.

Dancers of all ages took to the stage for a variety of hip hop, tap, jazz, lyrical, and even ballet routines.

At the end of the recital, coaches and dancers presented graduating dancers Katie Maxwell and Amy Jakubec with a basket of items to help them through their first year of University.