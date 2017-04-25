It’s a zoo at Viking Municipal Library!

Zoo 2 U visited the Viking Municipal Library on April 18, bringing with it a wide variety of creatures. The program was brought to the library as a joint effort with the Viking/Beaver FCSS. Kids of all ages and their parents came out to learn about and interact with reptiles, birds, pigs, and small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs. Some of the animals got a little snack of lettuce from the kids. The presentation taught attendees all about the animals, including whether or not they make good pets… For more see the April 25/17 Weekly Review