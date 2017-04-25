Council talks bylaw enforcement, annexation of commercial land

Town of Viking Council met for their regular meeting on April 18.

Council first discussed the 2017 Operating Budget, which had been worked on at a previous separate budget meeting. Council approved the budget as presented.

Following this, Council heard from a delegation at the meeting. It was a group of neighbours who were concerned about water drainage from a back alley into a property due to the grade of the alley.

The property owner whose property received the most damage provided a letter outlining the damages and asking Council to consider lowering the alley so the water would drain somewhere other than her yard.

The letter was also signed by a group of neighbours who shared the same back alley indicating they were all in support of the lowering of the alley.

Council agreed to have engineers brought in to see … for more see the April 25/17 Weekly Review