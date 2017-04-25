Word on the Street: Power cords stolen from Kinsella area

On April 17, police received a report of a found bicycle behind the Vialta Lodge in Viking. The caller was concerned the bike may have been stolen.

Investigation revealed the bike belonged to a resident of the Lodge.

****

On April 18, police received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle parked near Crossroads Esso in Viking. Police attended and did not note anything suspicious about the vehicle.

When police returned a short time later, the vehicle had been removed.

Later that morning, police received a complaint of a theft that had occurred over the weekend. The complainant advised culprits had attended a rural location near Kinsella and stole numerous power cords. This matter is still under investigation.

That same day, police received a complaint of a theft from a vehicle in Viking. Police are continuing their investigation into this crime….

