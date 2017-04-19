Rural registry agents at the ‘tipping point’ of closure

Pamela Wilson, CEO of the Association of Alberta Registry Agents, recently wrote an opinion piece for the Edmonton Journal detailing to struggles of rural registry agents in the province.

In the piece, Wilson writes that financial statements have shown the average rural agent is losing over $4,000 annually. Local registry clerk Gabrielle Mackey, of Viking Insurance Services, said believes that number is likely an accurate average.

Greg Lemay of Forestburg Agencies, who is on the board of directors for the provincial association, told the Community Press he believes the losses are even larger, and that the average is brought down by larger urban registries.

“I’d guess it’s more in the nature of $20-25,000,” he told the Community Press….

For more see the April 19/17 Weekly Review