Word on the Street: Viking RCMP report suspicious males in vehicle

On April 10, police received a complaint of a theft from a business.

The investigation into this matter is continuing.

On April 13, police received a complaint of uttering threats. The complainant stated a relative has threatened bodily harm. The investigation into this matter is continuing.

That afternoon, police received a complaint of a vehicle parked in front of business with suspicious looking males inside.

The vehicle in question was located and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver of the vehicle admitted to not having a drivers licence.

The driver was unable to produce registration for the vehicle. The driver was issued violation tickets for Section 51(a) Traffic Safety Act, Operate a Motor Vehicle without holding a subsisting operator’s licence and Section 167(1)(b) Traffic Safety Act, Fail to provide PO with certificate of registration. Fines for these offences totalled $543.

