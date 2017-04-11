WORD ON THE STREET: Break in at Viking gas station

On April 5, police received a complaint of an erratic driver southbound on Highway 36.

Police were unable to locate the vehicle in question.

During the early morning hours on April 6, police received a complaint of an insecure business.

The complainant advised a door was open at one of the gas stations in Viking. Police attended and confirmed a break and enter had occurred. This matter is still under investigation.

Later that morning, police received a report of a suspicious male walking back and forth on a residential street in Viking. Police made a patrol and spoke with the individual who advised his dog had wandered off and he was looking for it.

That afternoon, police received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle in a field west of Bruce. The complainant advised the vehicle was burnt and