BRSD expects budget to be impacted by declining enrollments

The Battle River School Division (BRSD) Board of Trustees approved grants in support of two school playground projects at their March 23 meeting.

The grants, for $7,500 each, will be provided to Bawlf and Chester Ronning Schools.

The Board acknowledged that these grants represent only a small portion of what’s required to purchase playground equipment and recognized the importance of community support and generosity to the development of playgrounds.

A group of students from C.W. Sears School in Tofield, which serves children in Kindergarten to Grade 4, spoke with the Board about the “Mind Up” program they have been participating in this year.

