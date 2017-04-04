Viking Ag Foods donates nearly $7,000 to food bank

The Viking and Holden Food Bank is “going to overflow” due to the amount of items donated from Viking Ag Foods, said food bank spokesperson Darren Anderson.



The owners of the grocery store, Richard, Jenna and Jay Sim have donated nearly $7,000 worth of groceries to the food bank.

The items are all Our Compliments brand, which Viking Ag Foods will no longer sell, since the Sim family took ownership of the store.

Jay said they had been keeping the items on the shelves to see if it would sell, but they decided they wanted to get rid of it.

"We decided to donate it to do…