Vegas Divas come to Viking Ladies’ Night Out

Viking Preschool’s annual Ladies’ Night Out fundraiser filled the Viking Community Hall on April 1 not only with groups of ladies, but with Vegas Divas as well.



Celebrity Impersonator Bonnie Kilroe was on hand throughout the night to sing, dance, and entertain as a variety of divas including Madonna, Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Cher, Reba, Marilyn Monroe, and Lady Gaga.

Kilroe kept the crowd laughing all through the night, even pulling ladies up onto the stage to join her in costume.

Her characters were at times humourous (Tina Turner was feeling her age while dancing) and… FOR MORE SEE THE APRIL 4/17 WEEKLY REVIEW