Irma Aces Bantam Females are League Champions

The Irma Aces Bantam Female team has won the East Central Alberta Female Hockey League championship.

The Aces won their first game in the final playoffs 7-0 against the Lakeland Jaguars on March 28.

Madilyn Ramage scored two goals for Irma. Other scorers were; Haley Larson (1g 1a), Emily Tanton (1g 1a), Ainslie Borth (1g), Cassy Larson (1g), Kori Paterson (1g), Macie Larson (1a), Jaime Paterson (1a), Ashley Zwarich (1a) and Shelby Tanton (1a). Mariyah Albers stopped all 39 shots for the win in goal.

Game two in the series saw the Aces once again beat Lakeland with a score of 4-2 for the League Championship.

Jamie Paterson scored twice for Irma.