NAIT Ooks’ Torey Hill chosen for ACAC All Canadian Award

At the basketball banquet during provincials earlier in March, Torey Hill found out she was chosen by the Alberta Colleges Athletic Council (ACAC) for the All Canadian Award, which is “based upon performance and contribution to basketball and the team,” according to Hill, and recognizes the top 10 players across Canada.

This is the second time Hill has been chosen for this prestigious award, as she received it for the 2014-2015 season she played with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) Ooks as well.

Hill had agreed to an interview previously this season with the Weekly Review just prior to competing in the National championship tournament. Hill reported that the NAIT Ooks are currently ranked fourth in the country.

“We were seated eighth and had to play Humber Hawks, seated first, for our first game. We made history in being the first ever eighth seat to upset the first seat. …

For more see the March 28/17 Weekly Review