Viking Dance Inspirations has successful competition

This past weekend was a great success for our small town dance club.

The dancers belonging to Viking Dance Inspirations, attended the dance competition More Vibe in St. Albert and came away with numerous trophies, medals and awards.



At this particular competition a gold, silver or bronze medal was given based on a mark that the adjudicator decided upon. They also decided which group was most promising and awarded them a plaque and most outstanding was given a trophy.

There were also some adjudicators choice awards that also received a plaque, best choreography was given a plaque and onstage scholarships were awarded to dancers they felt had the best faces onstage or really anything that stood out to the adjudicator.

At this particular competition dancers were also…

For more see the March 28/17 Weekly Review