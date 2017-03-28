Word on the Street: Scammers calling Viking for gold investment

On March 14, a citizen attended the detachment to report he had been receiving phone calls from a male in California requesting he invest money in gold on the stock market.

Fortunately, the complainant did not provide any personal or financial information to the caller so did not become a victim in this matter.

****

On March 17, police received a complaint of a blue Western Star semi pulling an oversized load driving in a dangerous manner on Highway 14.

Police made a patrol but were unable to locate the vehicle in question. Police later learned the complainant had accidentally given the wrong direction of travel for the suspect vehicle.

The information was then passed on to Wainwright RCMP as the semi was headed in their direction.

****

On March 18, police received a report of two suspicious males loitering at a local gas station.

It was determined the males live in the community and had not committed any crime.

****

For more see the March 28/17 Weekly Review