Irma to receive replacement school from government funding

Irma School students and staff received some exciting news from the Alberta Government on March 21. They learned, along with Buffalo Trail Public Schools, that Irma was named as a recipient of a replacement school.

Irma’s new school building will be one of 26 school projects, including nine replacement schools, allocated in Budget 2017.

A replacement school means the building of a new school building, followed by the demolition of the existing building.

Irma School Principal Darren Grosky said the replacement is “an exciting opportunity for our school and for our community to create a legacy for our children and grandchildren.”

The existing Irma School was identified by… for more see the March 28/17 Weekly Review