Less than $1M left owing on Viking Carena Complex

There is officially less than $1 million owed on the Viking Carena Complex. This is a significant figure for the building, which will celebrate the tenth anniversary of it’s grand opening this August, and for the Town of Viking.

When construction began on the Carena its total cost was supposed to be between $7-8 million, however, by the time of the grand opening, the cost had increased to $12 million.

Town of Viking Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Jim Zaiter said he estimates that, by the time it is paid off, the Carena will have cost somewhere around $13 million.

Currently, the total balance owing for the Carena is $831,269.75, which is part of a $1.2 million loan. According to CAO Zaiter, with annual payments of $93,643.44, Viking is on target to meet the Carena’s original scheduled pay-off date of Sept. 15, 2028.

Once the loan is eventually paid off, the town…