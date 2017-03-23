Male arrested in Hardisty and charged with Break and Enter and Possession of Stolen Property

On March 21, at 3:06 pm Wainwright RCMP responded to a Break and Enter to a rural residence near Irma, Alberta. Numerous property items, firearms and a truck were stolen from the home.









Quick follow up by investigators led to the stolen truck being in Hardisty, Alberta.

Killam RCMP members located the stolen truck in Hardisty, AB and arrested one male suspect without incident.

The suspect provided a false name to investigators, his true identity was later confirmed by his fingerprints. A majority of the stolen property was recovered, including all the firearms.

Murray Simpson (31 years old) from Camrose, Alberta has been charged with 14 criminal charges:

-Break and Enter to a residence

-Possession of stolen property over $5000

-Possession of stolen property under $5000

-Possession of firearms without a licence

-Obstruction of a police officer

-Obtaining food by fraud

-Possession of Methamphetamine

-2 counts of Possession of firearms while prohibited

-Plus an additional 5 counts of breach of probation









At the time of his arrest, Simpson was subject to multiple probation orders and he was currently out on bail for 7 outstanding charges that are before courts. On the most recent charges, Simpson was remanded in custody.

He will appear in Killam Provincial Court on April 4th, 2017

If anyone has information regarding this or any other unsolved crime, please call the Killam RCMP Detachment at 780-385-3509. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers(www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Cpl. Michael MILLER

Killam RCMP