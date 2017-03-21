Open house held for Irma Wind Farm

Regional Power held another open house for their proposed wind power project on March 16.

The project is a proposed 90 megawatt (MW) wind power farm, which would have the potential to power approximately 50,000 homes. It would be located about 12 kilometres north of Irma on approximately 6,700 acres of private land primarily within Township 47 and Range 9.

Many community members attended the open house where they were met with representatives from Regional Power, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian insurance company and financial services provider Manulife.

Community members could be seen and heard all across the school gym expressing a variety of concerns about the project.

M.D. of Wainwright Councilor for the Irma area, Bob Barss, who is also the Reeve in the M.D., said he understood many people who live in the area have many concerns about the project, which he hoped they would ask about at the open house.

According to Alex Tsopelas, Project Manager for the Irma Wind Power project, some concerns that had been brought forward at the previous open house were … FOR MORE SEE THE MARCH 21/17 WEEKLY REVIEW