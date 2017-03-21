Sutters to be inducted into Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame

Hockey Alberta calls them, “one of the most celebrated families in all of hockey,” so it’s no wonder they would want to induct the Sutters into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame (AHHF) this summer.

Hockey Alberta and the Hockey Alberta Foundation announced last week that the Sutter family – Brent, Brian, Darryl, Duane, Gary, Rich, Ron, Grace and Louis (who passed away in 2005 at the age of 73), would be one of six inductees who will be recognized at the AHHF Awards in July in Canmore.

Glen Sather, who grew up in Wainwright and is well known to many in the area, is also being inducted at the ceremony.

Family matriarch Grace Sutter, or as she is more colloquially known around Viking “Grandma Grace,” isn’t too fussed about the induction itself. She’s most looking forward to her whole family getting together for the event.

"It's going to be quite exciting to have everybody all together," she said.