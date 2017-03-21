Irma Aces Female Midgets win ECAFHL championship

Irma Female Midgets downed Lac La Biche 6-3 and 3-0 to win their two-game league final series and the East Central Alberta Female Hockey League championship.

On Friday the Aces beat Lac La Biche 6-3 on the road. Irma jumped in front early and added to its lead, having control of the game the rest of the way.

MacKenzie MacKay (2g 1a) and Bria Kroetch both had two-goal games. Other scorers were…

In game two on Sunday in Irma, Aces broke a 0-0 tie in the second frame and then added two in the third for the shutout victory. Bria Kroetch scored twice… FOR MORE SEE THE MARCH 21/18 MERCURY