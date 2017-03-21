Irma Aces Female Bantams are Provincial Champions!

The Irma Aces Bantam Female team won the gold medal in the provincial championships on Sunday, March 19 in Leduc.

They faced off against Olds in the finals and came out strong to win the game with a final score of two-nothing, the fifth shut-out of the provincial tournament for the Aces.

The tournament began on March 16 and the Irma Aces kicked off their provincial play with a 2-0 win against the Lakeland Jaguars. The next day, they beat the hometown Leduc Roughnecks by a score of four to zero.

Irma played two games on Saturday. They bested St. Albert with a final score of 5-0, and then played the Edmonton Wild Things