Viking Valhalla Music Club performs at Shuter Tribute

Viking School’s Valhalla Music Club, including local band, Last Minute, performed on Saturday, March 4 at the Shuter Tribute Fundraiser at the Camrose Regional Exhibition and according to the Viking musicians, it went well and was a lot of fun.

Viking School Principal Adam Madsen said three different groups performed a variety of rock, country, and pop music at the event.

The Shuter Tribute group hosts the event in honour of their friend Gregg Shute who was killed in a car crash in 2009.

The event consists of musical performances and silent auctions, the funds from which are used to support the music community of Camrose and area.

According to the Viking School newsletter, the Shuter Tribute group has made donations to music programs in Viking, Ryley, Daysland, and Round Hill schools in the past.