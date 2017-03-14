Viking Vixens Sr. Girls basketball will head to Provincials

publisher

On March 10 and 11, the Viking Vixens Sr. Girls basketball team travelled to Eckville to compete at the Central Zone tournament where they earned Silver medals and a berth into the 1A Provincial competition.

Viking’s first match came Friday evening against Caroline who were the seventh seed in the tournament. Caroline was a gritty, hardworking team that never quit.

The Vixens were seeded second at Zones and had to play smart to win the game 47-29.

The second game for Viking was Saturday afternoon against the hometown team from Eckville. It was a very exciting game with fans from both sides cheering loudly as the game was tied with 14 seconds left.

With a scramble at the finish, the Vixens got the ball at the elbow for one clean shot. Katie Maxwell scored… FOR MORE SEE THE MARCH 14/17 WEEKLY REVIEW

publisher

More Posts