FROM IRMA: Olds College Broncos Captain recaps hockey career highlights

As the hockey season wound down, Irma’s own Cassidy Holt, current captain of the Olds College Broncos women’s hockey team, and notably, the first ever captain of this recently conceived Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) team, graciously offered her time to The Weekly Review to recap some of the highlights of her college hockey career so far.

According to Holt, this is her second year of playing centre for the Broncos and captaining the team.

“I had played two years of hockey for the Red Deer College Queens hockey team. Olds College introduced a team into the ACAC league in the fall of 2016. When I had heard that they were going to put a team in to the league, I contacted the head coach, Sarah Hilworth and met with her.

I then signed with the team. Agriculture has always been my passion, so when I heard that an Ag school was going to have a college women’s hockey team, I decided to make a switch.

“I was named captain my first year and will continue to be the captain. Being named the first ever captain of the Olds College Broncos women’s hockey team was a dream come true… FOR MORE SEE THE MARCH 14/17 WEEKLY REVIEW