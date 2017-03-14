Word on the Street: Viking RCMP REPORT HARASSING TEXT MESSAGES

On March 6, police received a complaint from a female who advised she was receiving harassing text messages from family members of her ex-boyfriend.
The messages were not threatening in nature and the complainant was going to follow up with Edmonton Police Service as the messages were originating in their jurisdiction.
On March 9, police received a complaint of a break and enter at a rural residence north of Viking.
The investigation into this matter is continuing.
On March 11, police received a complaint of an injured deer in the ditch southwest of Viking.
