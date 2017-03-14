Word on the Street: Viking RCMP REPORT HARASSING TEXT MESSAGES

On March 6, police received a complaint from a female who advised she was receiving harassing text messages from family members of her ex-boyfriend.

The messages were not threatening in nature and the complainant was going to follow up with Edmonton Police Service as the messages were originating in their jurisdiction.

****

On March 9, police received a complaint of a break and enter at a rural residence north of Viking.

The investigation into this matter is continuing.

****

On March 11, police received a complaint of an injured deer in the ditch southwest of Viking.

Police attended and … FOR MORE SEE THE MARCH 14/17 WEEKLY REVIEW