Viking Jr. High basketball teams go to regional playoffs

Viking School held a pep rally on Friday for both the Jr. High boys and girls basketball teams as both teams finished strong enough in the league to advance to regional play-offs.

Coaches Roger Brooke, Rob Roulston, and Crystal Pollington were joined by school principal Mr. Madsen; teachers Mr. Samson and Mr. Hrabec; and parents Cynthia Roulston, Ellen Arndt and Jennette Curry to form a team which faced off against the Jr. High Vixens and Norsemen. Marcus Pollington officiated the matchups.

It was a very high-spirited event and the other students and staff cheered the teams on with great enthusiasm.

Both teams played very well at the regional tournament. They represented Viking School with great … FOR MORE SEE THE MAR 7/17 WEEKLY REVIEW