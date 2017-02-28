Holden Community Hall Association in danger of folding

A 25-year-old organization in Holden is in danger of folding unless more volunteers come forward.

The Holden Community Hall Association gave a report to Holden Council Feb. 21 indicating that its future is in jeopardy.

Formed by a group of volunteers 25 years ago, the association works to support and improve the hall, which is owned and operated by the village.

Beaver County shares in the annual cost of the operation as rural, as well as urban, residents use the building.

“With flagging interest and fewer volunteers available, the group believes that it may be time to fold,” states the report to council.

