Culinary Arts student dishes on dessert and fine dining

With her graduation from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) Culinary Arts program quickly approaching this May, Cayla Twerdochlib is both looking forward to her future culinary career and relishing the remaining time of learning more about her true passion, cooking.

Twerdochlib took some time to share highlights of her educational experience with The Weekly Review and discuss her love of creating a fine dining experience for others.

Following graduation Twerdochlib hopes to gain employment at a hotel resort in Banff or Jasper for a season and obtain her required hours to become a Journeyman and Red Seal chef before hopefully owning her own catering company.

A love of cooking has long been a part of Twerdochlib’s life, and her passion began as she watched her grandma cook while growing up and was always impressed with how well her meals would taste… FOR MORE SEE THE FEB 28/17 WEEKLY REVIEW