Word on the Street: COPS wards off possible criminals?

During the early morning hours on Feb. 20, members of the Viking C.O.P.S. noted a suspicious vehicle driving around town.

The vehicle stopped at several locations and the male driver and female passenger appeared to be scoping out businesses. The C.O.P.S. members continued to follow the vehicle until it left town.

****

Later that day, several citizens from Bruce and Viking contacted police to advise their vehicles had been broken into and several items including mail and vehicle documents had been stolen.

These thefts are still under investigation. Police urge citizens to remove all valuables from their vehicles and to keep them locked so as not to become an easy target.

****

That same day, police were contacted by a complainant regarding what she thought were harassing comments being made on Facebook about her family. Police provided advice to the complainant… FOR MORE SEE THE FEB 28/17 WEEKLY REVIEW