Former Viking student awarded Certificate of Excellence

Michelle Suddaby, daughter of Linda and Ed Suddaby, recently received a Certificate of Excellence from the University of Alberta Faculty of Education “in recognition of academic excellence, professionalism, and leadership” at a Celebration of Excellence ceremony.

Suddaby, in her third year of post-secondary education to become an elementary teacher, said she was nominated by her elementary language arts professor.

She found out via an email which stated she was nominated for outstanding work in that particular professor’s class.

Each professor in education was able to nominate one student from the Fall 2016 semester and Suddaby was very excited to be a recipient.

"I was really …