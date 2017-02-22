Word on the Street: VIKING RCMP REPORT TRUCK THEFTS, ATTEMPTED FUEL THEFT – MORE

On Feb. 13, police received a complaint of damage to mail boxes. This matter is still under investigation.

That same day a complaint was received from a business of mischief to company trucks. It appears attempts to steal fuel were made. This matter is still under investigation.

Police are investigating a computer fraud. A company contacted the victim advising they were going to clean up any computer problems. Personal information was obtained and funds were obtained. Police are continuing to investigate this matter.

Later that day, police received a complaint of a theft of a truck. The truck was stolen from a location in Viking.

****

On Feb. 14, police received a complaint of a theft of a truck from a rural location.

Police attended the location and during their investigation a truck, which was stolen from Viking the previous day, was also located.

The investigation… FOR MORE SEE THE FEB 21/17 WEEKLY REVIEW