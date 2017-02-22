Viking Family Day celebrations a big success

Family Day at the Viking Carena was a big success, with a large crowd eager to take in all the activities.

The big attraction was the grand opening of the new indoor activity centre, and it was definitely the star, crawling with children the entire afternoon.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 3 p.m. With Viking Families 4 Fun’s Brandi Bird acting as master of ceremonies. Bird started out with thanks to all who supported the project.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you," she said, directing specific thanks to the Town of Viking, Beaver County, and the federal government.