Viking will move on to second round of STSN contest

Viking has made the top ten in the Small Town Saturday Night (STSN) contest hosted by Big Valley Jamboree (BVJ).

In fact, the town came in fifth place, and is the only town in the area to make the top ten (Killam, Hardisty, Wainwright, and Vegreville did not receive enough votes to make it).

Now the Town is entering Round 2 of the contest, in which a professional video crew will film a promotional video for the Historical Society about why Viking should win the STSN contest.

Once all ten towns have had their videos filmed the voting for round two will open to the public on March 13.

Historical Society president Mike Lawes said…