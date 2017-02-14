Indoor Activity Centre almost ready for Grand Opening

The Viking Families 4 Fun (VF4F) Indoor Activity Centre will be officially opening at the Viking Carena on Family Day, Feb. 20.

The Grand Opening of the play area will coincide with the Town’s various Family Day activities.

VF4F board members said the Activity Centre, which includes playground equipment and two ministick/floorball rinks, has been a work in progress for more than three years, despite construction on the project only starting earlier this year.

Right now, the group said both rinks are finished and operating, but the play area has a little more work to go, including a thorough cleaning, before it is operational.

Once it is open the play area will be unsupervised. What this means for parents, board members said, is that “You are responsible for your children at all times and … for more see the Feb. 14/17 Weekly Review