Word on the Street: Viking RCMP report possible suicidal man okay

On Feb. 6, police received a complaint of a break and enter at an oilfield site at a rural location. Thieves gained entry into the office and a storage building and stole numerous items. The investigation into this crime is ongoing.

****

On Feb. 8, police received a complaint of an erratic driver on Highway 14. A patrol was made and the vehicle in question was located. The driver was issued a violation ticket for speeding.

That evening, police received a complaint of a possible suicidal male. Police were able to locate the male in Vegreville a short time later and confirmed he was fine.

Later that night, police received a complaint of a domestic dispute in progress in Viking. Police attended the residence and arrested an intoxicated male.

He was lodged in cells for the night and has been charged with one count of assault. He will be appearing in Vegreville Provincial Court in March.