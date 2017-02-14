Viking, Irma see population increases in 2016 Census

The first results from Canada’s 2016 Census have been released. Currently, the only results available are population and dwelling counts, however more detailed results will be released throughout the year.

According to the Census, though Beaver County as a whole experienced a population increase, communities in the area have seen both increases and decreases in population in the last five years.

The Town of Viking itself experienced a four per cent increase in population, though that only adds up to about 40 more people. The Town went from a total of 1,041 residents in 2011 to 1,083 residents in 2016.

The population increase comes despite the fact that the Viking School saw a significant decrease in enrollment numbers this year.

The Census notes that there are 505 private dwellings in Viking, with 460 … for more see the Feb. 14/17 Weekly Review