Word on the Street: VIKING RCMP REPORT STOLEN TRAILER RECOVERED

On Jan. 30, a citizen contacted police to advise she had received random text messages from an unknown female and felt it could be in relation to some sort of phone scam. Police advised her not to respond to the texts and to contact police if the messages persisted.

That night, police received a complaint of a stolen trailer in Viking. The complainant advised his homemade trailer had been stolen from his yard sometime during the day.

The trailer was located at the Fish Pond in Viking on Feb. 2 and was returned to the owners. Police have no suspects at this time.

****

On Jan. 31, police responded to a two vehicle collision west of Viking on Highway 14. The collision involved a gravel truck and an SUV.

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injury and was airlifted by STARS to a hospital in Edmonton. The passenger in the SUV was taken to the Viking Health Centre for treatment and the driver of the gravel truck was examined at the scene and released.

The highway was closed