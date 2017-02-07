Food bank usage increases by seven times in four years

The Viking and Holden Area Food Bank had a very busy year in 2016. In fact, for more than four years, usage of the food bank has been increasing steadily.

In 2016, the organization gave out 171 total hampers to those in need in the area. This compares to 126 hampers in 2015, a number that is still shockingly higher than the 23 total hampers given out in 2013.

These numbers mean food bank usage has increased by seven times between 2013 and 2016.

Viking and Holden Area Food Bank Spokesperson Darren Anderson said there were 64 different individuals or families that applied for at least one hamper in 2016, with a total of 170 people receiving the help.

Anderson said children made up 34 per cent…

