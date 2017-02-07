VOTE FOR VIKING

A “Small Town Saturday Night” could be coming to Viking, but not without community members’ votes.

The Viking Historical Society has put Viking in the running to win a Gord Bamford concert as part of the Small Town Saturday Night (STSN) contest put on by Big Valley Jamboree (BVJ).

Voting for the first part of the contest opened on Feb. 1 and goes until Feb. 15, meaning there’s one more week to get votes for Viking in.

After this initial voting, the top ten towns, out of a total of 31, will move on to round two of the contest. Making it to this round means having professional videographers come out to help each town produce a short video about why they should win the contest.

There is then a second round of voting, based on the videos, and the winning town will be announced on March 29.