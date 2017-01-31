Basketball players lead university team to ACAC playoffs

Brett Jakubec of Viking currently plays basketball for Concordia University of Edmonton. Recently, he, along with teammate Garrett McKie, also of Viking, received recognition for helping to lead the Thunder to provincials.

The recognition came in an interview given by Concordia Thunder coach Reagan Wood to the Edmonton Sun. In it, Wood compared Jakubec’s passion for the game of basketball to that of pro DeMar DeRozen of the Toronto Raptors.

He told the Sun that Jakubec “Does everything for us,” and said “He scores, he rebounds, he shares the ball and he starts the game. Almost always I assign him to defend against one of the other team’s biggest threats.”

Wood spent the rest of the interview speaking highly of Jakubec’s ability, but mostly about his dedication to playing and getting better.

It’s quite an accomplishment to be praised so publicly by a coach, especially for Jakubec, who was at first unsure if he would even be able… FOR MORE SEE THE JAN. 31/17 WEEKLY REVIEW