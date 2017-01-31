WORD ON THE STREET: Viking RCMP report Bruce Post Office break-in

On Jan. 23, police received a complaint of a break and enter at an oilfield site east of Viking.

Culprits entered a utility building and stole an air compressor that had been bolted down.

The investigation into this crime is continuing.

On Jan. 27, police were advised of a break and enter at the Bruce Post Office that had occurred sometime during the previous night.

Police attended the scene and found several mailboxes had been pried open, however, it does not appear that any mail was actually stolen. Police have no suspects at this time.

That afternoon, police received a complaint of suspicious phone calls that had been made to a rural residence. The complainant advised an unknown male, who claimed his name was “Peter,” had called his residence three different times throughout the previous day.

The male sounded intoxicated and