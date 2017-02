The Skully’s Oilfield Atom Gas Kings have had a very busy week. They played nine games in eight days! This resulted in four wins, three losses and two ties. The Atoms played their first round of provincial playoffs this week against Consort. The Viking team played hard and games were close ones, but unfortunately they lost with scores of 6-5 and 3-2. FOR MORE SEE THE JAN 31/17 WEEKLY REVIEW