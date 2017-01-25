Word on the Street: Viking RCMP report youth with mental health issues; child apprehended

On Jan. 16, police received a call for assistance regarding a property dispute between estranged common law partners. The matter was deemed civil in nature and the complainant was advised to contact a lawyer and obtain legal advice.

Later that day, police received a complaint of an erratic driver on Highway 26. A patrol was made however the vehicle in question was not located.

That night, police received a call for assistance regarding a youth who was suffering from mental health issues. Police attended the residence and escorted the youth to the Viking Health Centre for assessment.

****

On Jan. 17, Child and Family Services requested police attend a residence with them to keep the peace while a child apprehension was completed. Police attended briefly until it was determined their presence was not required…

