Victim Services needs volunteers says Asst. Coordinator

Beaver County Victim Services has a new Assistant Coordinator, but say they have a shortage of volunteers.

Melissa Radford, who was previously a volunteer for the organization, is now one of two Assistant Coordinators. She said she started the position on Jan. 3 and will be working a few days a week out of the Viking office located in the RCMP building.

Radford joins Coordinator Colleen Sears and

Assistant Coordinator Carmen Nachtigall as one of the organization’s facilitators. She said that though she hasn’t been working for long she “enjoys coming in to work” and so far, “Every day is different and rewarding.”

Radford said Beaver County Victim Services, which covers an area from Kinsella to Tofield, is currently looking for more volunteers to join them. She said the organization currently only has one volunteer, though there are three back-up volunteers who would work if needed.

